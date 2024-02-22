Impact of imported used cars on national exchequer

I would like to draw your attention to the sudden influx of cheap imported used cars. Though there’s nothing cheap about paying 3.2 million rupees for a 660CC used vehicle, my point of contention is that these used vehicles are a huge burden on our national exchequer.

Just a year back the country was on the brink of default and one of the extreme measures that was brought forth by the government was banning the import of nonessential items into the country. The items cost in dollars and are sold in rupees.

And now, all of a sudden, the restrictive regulatory duties have been removed and the situation is again being painted of Pakistan being an economically prosperous nation. What is wrong in driving locally-assembled cars on Pakistani roads? We must all always be reminded that we continue to be a nation on the brink of economic disaster.

Our foreign exchange reserves are all borrowed money. Our pragmatic salvation lies in availing our local resources. Buy local. Be local. Don’t be selfish. Save the country.

Qasim Haider (Karachi)

