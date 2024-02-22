AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
BOP 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.77%)
DFML 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
DGKC 68.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.77%)
FCCL 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.11%)
FFBL 25.69 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.07%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
GGL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.18%)
HBL 111.74 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.58%)
HUBC 114.81 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.29%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (13.78%)
MLCF 37.42 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.8%)
OGDC 117.20 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.27%)
PAEL 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.5%)
PIAA 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.07%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.82%)
PPL 105.32 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.56%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.21%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SEARL 53.34 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (7.5%)
SNGP 64.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (3.09%)
SSGC 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
TELE 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
TPLP 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.25%)
TRG 72.25 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (6.88%)
UNITY 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.63%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.74%)
BR100 6,286 Increased By 123 (2%)
BR30 21,586 Increased By 604.2 (2.88%)
KSE100 61,559 Increased By 1094.9 (1.81%)
KSE30 20,718 Increased By 420.9 (2.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-02-22

Impact of imported used cars on national exchequer

Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

I would like to draw your attention to the sudden influx of cheap imported used cars. Though there’s nothing cheap about paying 3.2 million rupees for a 660CC used vehicle, my point of contention is that these used vehicles are a huge burden on our national exchequer.

Just a year back the country was on the brink of default and one of the extreme measures that was brought forth by the government was banning the import of nonessential items into the country. The items cost in dollars and are sold in rupees.

And now, all of a sudden, the restrictive regulatory duties have been removed and the situation is again being painted of Pakistan being an economically prosperous nation. What is wrong in driving locally-assembled cars on Pakistani roads? We must all always be reminded that we continue to be a nation on the brink of economic disaster.

Our foreign exchange reserves are all borrowed money. Our pragmatic salvation lies in availing our local resources. Buy local. Be local. Don’t be selfish. Save the country.

Qasim Haider (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

vehicles auto sector Import of used cars national exchequer

Comments

200 characters

Impact of imported used cars on national exchequer

Next govt to implement FBR reforms, says chairman

PPIB to review hydropower project progress tomorrow

MoF refuses to release Rs70bn KE TDS due to non-reconciliation

PML-N negotiates terms with other parties

JIT to probe ‘campaign’ against ECP, govt officials

SC throws out plea seeking election annulment

Govt bans hiring of consultants without prior clearance

Hike in prices of 146 essential drugs notified

Agreement with US: PM optimistic about salt export boost prospects

Tax on windfall income case: FBR decides to engage legal counsel

Read more stories