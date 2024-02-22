AIRLINK 57.90 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (5.2%)
Govt ‘extends’ Rangers’ deployment in Mianwali for three months

INP Published 22 Feb, 2024 06:55am

MIANWALI: The government on Wednesday extended the deployment of Rangers in Mianwali for three months, sources said.

The federal cabinet approved the Interior Ministry summary through circulation. Sources said that Ranger’s deployment has been extended on the government of Punjab’s request to maintain law and order situation in Mianwali.

Furthermore, the extension in deployment will be effective from February 22, 2024, to May 19, 2024, sources added.

Last year, the Islamabad district administration decided to extend the deployment in the federal capital for six months.

As per details, the city administration requested the interior ministry for an additional 300 Ranger personnel as a Quick Response Force (QRF).

The decision to extend the deployment was made for the strict security in Islamabad. The district administration made a written request to interior ministry for the extension.

In May 2023, the federal cabinet approved the deployment of Rangers across Punjab and Pakistan Army troops in Balochistan.

The deployment of Rangers and Pakistan Army troops in Punjab and Balochistan provinces was approved through a circular summary. The Rangers’ deployment was approved under 7 ATA.

