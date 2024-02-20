Markets Print 2024-02-20
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 19, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 19, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 60,459.75
High: 60,504.48
Low: 59,191.86
Net Change: 586.79
Volume (000): 126,223
Value (000): 7,164,559
Makt Cap (000) 1,983,082,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,057.22
NET CH (+) 277.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,164.78
NET CH (+) 75.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,490.02
NET CH (+) 17.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,361.33
NET CH (+) 250.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,630.04
NET CH (+) 181.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,386.69
NET CH (+) 17.22
------------------------------------
As on: 19- February -2024
====================================
