BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Recorder Report Published 20 Feb, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 19, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 60,459.75
High:                      60,504.48
Low:                       59,191.86
Net Change:                   586.79
Volume (000):                126,223
Value (000):               7,164,559
Makt Cap (000)         1,983,082,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 14,057.22
NET CH                    (+) 277.36
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,164.78
NET CH                     (+) 75.92
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,490.02
NET CH                     (+) 17.07
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,361.33
NET CH                    (+) 250.47
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,630.04
NET CH                    (+) 181.08
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,386.69
NET CH                     (+) 17.22
------------------------------------
As on:            19- February -2024
====================================

