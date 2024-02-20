KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (February 19, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 60,459.75 High: 60,504.48 Low: 59,191.86 Net Change: 586.79 Volume (000): 126,223 Value (000): 7,164,559 Makt Cap (000) 1,983,082,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,057.22 NET CH (+) 277.36 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,164.78 NET CH (+) 75.92 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,490.02 NET CH (+) 17.07 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,361.33 NET CH (+) 250.47 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,630.04 NET CH (+) 181.08 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,386.69 NET CH (+) 17.22 ------------------------------------ As on: 19- February -2024 ====================================

