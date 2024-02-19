AIRLINK 55.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.78%)
BOP 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.54%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.9%)
DFML 16.51 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.49%)
DGKC 64.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.17%)
FCCL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
FFBL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.98%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.46%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HBL 110.67 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.3%)
HUBC 111.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.64%)
HUMNL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.37%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
OGDC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 8.24 (7.65%)
PAEL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.72%)
PIAA 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.56%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 104.76 Increased By ▲ 6.79 (6.93%)
PRL 25.48 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.51%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (6.56%)
SEARL 46.37 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.83%)
SNGP 63.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.69%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
TELE 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
TRG 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.32%)
UNITY 19.30 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (7.76%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.64%)
BR100 6,170 Increased By 96.8 (1.59%)
BR30 20,994 Increased By 673.4 (3.31%)
KSE100 60,460 Increased By 586.8 (0.98%)
KSE30 20,347 Increased By 247.5 (1.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 19, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Red Sea disruptions to limit products to customers in long term

Reuters Published 19 Feb, 2024 01:49pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RAS LAFFAN: QatarEnergy Chief Saad al-Kaabi said on Monday Red Sea shipping disruptions would limit the arrival of products to customers in the long term and that diversions were not ideal as they added to the cost and length of journeys.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group has since November been attacking vessels in the Red Sea, part of a route that accounts for about 12% of the world’s shipping traffic, in what they say is an effort to support Palestinians in the war with Israel.

India’s small exporters reel as Red Sea crisis helps rivals nab business

QatarEnergy, one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, said in January it had stopped sending tankers via the Red Sea on security concerns.

Iran MENA Red Sea Saad al Kaabi QatarEnergy Yemen’s Yemen’s Houthi

Comments

200 characters

Red Sea disruptions to limit products to customers in long term

Pakistan’s majority parties struggle to form coalition government

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers after plunging near 59,200

IHC summons caretaker PM again in missing Baloch students case

OGDCL discovers ‘significant’ hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Oil drops as sticky US inflation heightens demand concerns

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds slide in aftermath of contentious election

Govt must reduce its footprint from businesses, says caretaker energy minister at KLF

World Court to hear arguments on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves slightly: PCGA

Read more stories