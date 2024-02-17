Markets Print 2024-02-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 16, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 59,872.96
High: 61,173.31
Low: 59,739.47
Net Change: 1147.10
Volume (000): 163,234
Value (000): 9,614,151
Makt Cap (000) 1,963,836,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,779.86
NET CH (-) 380.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,088.86
NET CH (-) 160.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,472.95
NET CH (-) 90.40
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,110.86
NET CH (-) 318.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,448.96
NET CH (-) 211.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,369.47
NET CH (-) 103.05
------------------------------------
As on: 16- February -2024
====================================
