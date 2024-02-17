KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 16, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 59,872.96 High: 61,173.31 Low: 59,739.47 Net Change: 1147.10 Volume (000): 163,234 Value (000): 9,614,151 Makt Cap (000) 1,963,836,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,779.86 NET CH (-) 380.28 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,088.86 NET CH (-) 160.11 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,472.95 NET CH (-) 90.40 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,110.86 NET CH (-) 318.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,448.96 NET CH (-) 211.39 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,369.47 NET CH (-) 103.05 ------------------------------------ As on: 16- February -2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024