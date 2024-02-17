AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 16, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (February 16, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 59,872.96
High:                      61,173.31
Low:                       59,739.47
Net Change:                  1147.10
Volume (000):                163,234
Value (000):               9,614,151
Makt Cap (000)         1,963,836,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,779.86
NET CH                    (-) 380.28
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,088.86
NET CH                    (-) 160.11
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,472.95
NET CH                     (-) 90.40
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 13,110.86
NET CH                    (-) 318.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,448.96
NET CH                    (-) 211.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,369.47
NET CH                    (-) 103.05
------------------------------------
As on:            16- February -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

