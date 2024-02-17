AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-02-17

Two killed after fresh clashes in Indian state

AFP Published 17 Feb, 2024 05:51am

NEW DELHI: Two people were shot dead in India’s restive northeast when a mob attempted to storm a police building, demanding the reinstatement of an officer who took a selfie with a militia group.

Manipur state on India’s border with Myanmar has since last year been riven by ethnic conflict that has claimed the lives of at least 200 people.

The latest incident took place Thursday in Churachandpur district, where police said on social media that a crowd of up to 400 people mobbed the office of the local police superintendent.

India clashes Myanmar Manipur state Indian state ethnic conflict

Comments

200 characters

Two killed after fresh clashes in Indian state

SC to take up plea seeking fresh polls on Monday

PIA’s stock of losses: MoF, MoP develop differences

300-MW KE project to stay: SIFC decides to scrap LoIs of Cat-III wind projects

Nepra should help KE find solution to its problems: PM

PPP says Fazl benefited the most from PTI govt’s exit

PTI claims 85 NA seats ‘snatched’ from it

There are complaints against ‘some other judges’ as well: CJP

Foreign cos have to keep record of their UBOs

From ‘revenue reserve’ to ‘capital reserve’: Listed cos can transfer amount for issuance of bonus shares: SECP

Locally-made passenger cars: PAMA protests GST hike proposal by govt

Read more stories