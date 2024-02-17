Two killed after fresh clashes in Indian state

NEW DELHI: Two people were shot dead in India’s restive northeast when a mob attempted to storm a police building, demanding the reinstatement of an officer who took a selfie with a militia group.

Manipur state on India’s border with Myanmar has since last year been riven by ethnic conflict that has claimed the lives of at least 200 people.

The latest incident took place Thursday in Churachandpur district, where police said on social media that a crowd of up to 400 people mobbed the office of the local police superintendent.