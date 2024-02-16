AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s forex reserves come off one-month high

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2024 07:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves snapped a two-week gaining streak and stood at $617.23 billion as of Feb. 9, coming off a one-month high, data from the central bank showed on Friday.

The reserves fell by $5.27 billion in the reporting week, their steepest fall in a month, after having risen by a total of $6.36 billion in the prior two weeks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

India’s forex reserves rise to one-month high of $622.47bn

In the week that the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee fell 0.1% against the dollar and traded in a range of 82.8875 and 83.0700.

The domestic currency settled at 83.0150 on Friday, little changed for this week.

  
FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES (in million U.S. dollars)
----------------------------------------------------
                              Feb 09       Feb 02
                               2024         2024
----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      546,524      551,331
Gold                          47,739       48,088
SDRs                          18,135       18,190
Reserve Tranche Position       4,832        4,860
----------------------------------------------------
Total                        617,230      622,469
----------------------------------------------------
RBI Reserve Bank of India India's foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s forex reserves come off one-month high

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings hit Rs26.2bn in 2023, up 64% YoY

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Management buyout: Saad Niazi takes charge as acting CEO of Keenu

PSMC lists terms & conditions for purchase of shares by Suzuki Motor Corp

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

Read more stories