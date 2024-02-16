AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Swiss Re sees net profits soar

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2024 05:22pm

ZURICH: Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re said Friday its net profits jumped more than six fold last year due to lower outgoings on natural catastrophes and said the outlook for 2024 is even better.

Net profits for 2023 came in at $3.2 billion, as payouts for large-scale natural catastrophes in the group’s property and casualty reinsurance division fell to $1.3 billion.

They had totalled $2.7 billion in 2022 under the weight of costs caused by Hurricane Ian and flooding in Australia and South Africa.

Property and casualty reinsurance, Swiss Re’s largest division, posted profit of $1.9 billion for 2023, up from $312 million the previous year.

The life reinsurance division posted a profit of $976 million, while the commercial solutions division earned $678 million.

The group, which insurers other insurers, also benefited from rising interest rate rises and a rate of investment return of 3.4 percent, up from two percent.

For 2024, the group reaffirmed targets disclosed in early December, saying it expects net profit to come in at above $3.6 billion due to a change in accounting standards better reflecting the contribution of life reinsurance.

It is furthermore targeting $1.5 billion in profit from life reinsurance.

Swiss Re Swiss reinsurance

Comments

200 characters

Swiss Re sees net profits soar

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings hit Rs26.2bn in 2023, up 64% YoY

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Management buyout: Saad Niazi takes charge as acting CEO of Keenu

PSMC lists terms & conditions for purchase of shares by Suzuki Motor Corp

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

Read more stories