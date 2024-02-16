AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
India’s Ashwin reaches 500 Test wickets to join exclusive club

AFP Published 16 Feb, 2024 03:40pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAJKOT: India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 500th Test wicket on day two of the third match against England to become just the ninth bowler to make the feat.

Ashwin, an off-spinner who began the Test on 499 wickets, dismissed opener Zak Crawley for 15 in Rajkot.

He is only the second Indian to reach the milestone after fellow spinner Anil Kumble (619).

England 31 for no loss in reply to India’s 445

Ashwin bowled a full-length delivery at leg-stump and Crawley top-edged to Rajat Patidar at fine leg.

His Indian teammates hugged the bowler, who raised his hand to the applauding crowd.

Ashwin joins fellow spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka - 800), the late Shane Warne (Australia - 708), Kumble and Nathan Lyon (Australia - 517) in the exclusive club.

Ashwin, 37, has played 98 Tests since his debut in 2011.

The all-rounder has scored 3,308 runs including five Test centuries as a batsman.

