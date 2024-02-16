AIRLINK 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.53%)
BOP 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.64%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (7.04%)
DGKC 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
FCCL 16.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.47%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-7.71%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.13%)
HBL 109.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.68%)
HUBC 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.09%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.52%)
MLCF 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.4%)
OGDC 107.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-5%)
PAEL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.83%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.96%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.74%)
PPL 97.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.42%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.92%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.76%)
SEARL 44.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.18%)
SNGP 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-3.56%)
SSGC 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.91%)
TELE 6.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
TPLP 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
TRG 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.62%)
UNITY 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.43%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 6,061 Decreased By -133.6 (-2.16%)
BR30 20,256 Decreased By -746.1 (-3.55%)
KSE100 59,873 Decreased By -1147.1 (-1.88%)
KSE30 20,099 Decreased By -382.1 (-1.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

  • Says only 92 have been given to them out of 177 seats
BR Web Desk Published February 16, 2024 Updated February 16, 2024 04:29pm

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is holding a press conference in Islamabad today to present “original and signed Form-45s as proof of extensive electoral fraud in compilation” of election results.

Addressing the presser, PTI Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said as per their estimates, out of 177 seats which were supposed to be PTI, only 92 have been given to them.

“And 85 seats have been taken away from us fraudulently,” he said.

“We have verified data about 46 seats and it is being compiled for 39 seats,” Hasan said.

He shared that they had three ways to ascertain alleged rigging in the polls, adding that there were discrepancies between the Form 45 and the Form 47.

The secretary further said that there was also a huge difference in the numbers of votes polled for National Assembly and provincial assembly seats.

“The number of rejected votes, in certain cases, exceed the margin of victory.”

PTI’s Shandana Gulzar then gave a presentation showing graphics on a large screen on alleged rigging in the elections.

“We got 1.25 million votes in Karachi but we did not get a single seat. Jamaat-i-Islami received 700,000 votes and not a single National Assembly seat in Karachi,” she said.

She further said that in Punjab, they got 13.6m votes and were given 55 seats.

At 3am on February 9, the PTI had won 154 seats in the National Assembly while the PML-N and PPP had won 47 each, she said.

“This is a joke with the people of Pakistan,” Gulzar said.

Wholesale assault on democracy

Meanwhile, Salman Akram Raja, who contested the polls with the PTI’s backing said that what was the point in holding an election “if you are going to create a result out of thin air?”

“This was not just an election fraud, it was a wholesale assault on democracy in Pakistan,” he said.

He added that what happened on election night and February 9 was a “massive assault” on democracy in Pakistan.

Ready to contest polls again

Usman Dar’s mother Rehana Dar, who contested from NA-7, alleged that her house was raided on the directives of PML-N’s Khawaja Asif.

“Contest elections outside. Don’t break doors and disrespect a mother,” she said.

“If you want, I am ready to contest the polls again,” she said.

Seats ‘handed out’ to MQM-P

Similarly, party leader Khurram Sher Zaman also alleged rigging, saying that seats were “handed out” to the MQM-P.

As per the Form 45, the PTI had won 19 National Assembly seats in Karachi, Zaman said.

He said that the Jamaat-i-Islami had garnered the second highest number of votes according to the Form 45.

“In my own constituency, Returning Officer refused to rig the results, so at midnight they changed the Returning Officer,” the PTI leader from Karachi said.

Earlier, in a post on X, the PTI said leader Salman Akram Raja would lead the event scheduled at Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel.

PTI claims it had secured absolute majority in the general elections, but the results were changed later when Forms 47 were issued. The allegations have been denied.

This announcement comes after the party announced to hold “peaceful” protests across the country on Saturday against alleged rigging in the 2024 general elections held on February 8.

Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, PTI leaders including Barrister Gohar Ali khan, Salman Akram Rajam, and Sher Afzal Khan Marwat said the party would conduct “strong opposition” in the Parliament until the “full mandate” was returned.

Gohar said PTI has nominated Mian Aslam Iqbal as the candidate for Punjab’s chief minister.

Moreover, he informed that PTI has picked Aqibullah Khan as the candidate for speaker of the KP Assembly. The candidates for the National Assembly’s speaker and deputy speakers would be announced soon, Gohar added.

He also clarified that PTI will not talk to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for government formation.

The party founder has already nominated Omar Ayub for the prime minister’s slot and Ali Amin Gandapur for KP’s chief minister.

former prime minister Imran Khan General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Form 47 form 45

Comments

200 characters
A A Khan Feb 16, 2024 12:02pm
PTI should accept the mandate and gracefully now out. It should stay politically active and relevant and prepare for next elections.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Fd Feb 16, 2024 01:07pm
@A A Khan, why should they accept the stolen mandate? The people of Pakistan have voted for Imran Khan and PTI and they have the right to form the government.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Aslam Tanoli Feb 16, 2024 02:43pm
In Karachi mqm was given false mandate. I can bear witness
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
SAd Feb 16, 2024 03:02pm
Pti rigged election in kpk and now playing victim card. Maulana mandate was stolen
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

‘Wholesale assault on democracy’: PTI gives presentation on alleged rigging

Rupee inches up against US dollar

US concerned about reports of intimidation, voter suppression in Pakistan election, White House says

SC to hear individual’s petition seeking to declare general elections void

Antony Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible but ‘very hard’ issues remain

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings hit Rs26.2bn in 2023, up 64% YoY

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

India’s opposition says funds frozen ahead of election

PSMC lists terms & conditions for purchase of shares by Suzuki Motor Corp

Cabinet ratifies ECC decision on gas tariffs

Read more stories