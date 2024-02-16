AIRLINK 55.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
Markets Print 2024-02-16

Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 121,776 tonnes of cargo comprising 74,617 tonnes of import cargo and 47,159 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 74,617 comprised of 8,486 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 16,524 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 657 tonnes of Urea, 24,220 tonnes of Wheat & 24,730 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 47,159 comprised of 18,418 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 50 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 23,815 tonnes of Clinkers, 436 tonnes of Rice & 4,440 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 2675 containers comprising of 1239 containers import and 1463 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 229 of 20’s and 115 of 40’s loaded while 04 of 20’s and 388 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 514 of 20’s and 385 of 40’s loaded containers while 00 of 20’s and 76 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Copiapo, MT Lahore, Friesian Express & Vela Star berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

As many as 02 ships namely, Seattle Bridge & Navios Jasmine sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

