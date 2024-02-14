Local in focus: 5 confectioners on our radar

Whether its Valentine’s day, or just a regular Monday, Pakistan’s confectionary game has been drawing plenty customers away from Lindt and Godiva and turn to local favourites.

What was missing earlier was a variety of flavours and textures as well as an extended product line – all of which are now offered locally.

Here is a selection of a few on our radar:

Lals

photo: Instagram @lalschocolates

A perennial favourite, aside from their usual variety of cakes and patisserie, they are now offering dark and white chocolate bars - including a ‘nankhatai’ flavoured one - as well as an assortment of chocolate-covered almonds, chocolate digestive cookies and much more.

Aztec Chocolate

Photo: instagram @aztecchocolateshop

This dedicated chocolate boutique offers artisanal cake as well as a selection of fine belgian chocolate in a variety of flavours. They also offer macarons as well as their own version of the iconic Ferrero Rocher chocolate.

YUM by Amna

photo: yum_by_amna

This favourite baker offers much more than just fanciful themed cakes and patisserie. New for Valentine’s day is a chocolate fondue as well as a killer rendition of the famed French Opera cake.

Petit Four

Photo: Instagram @petitfourk

A relatively new addition to the food scene, this online patisserie, run by a Cordon Bleu chef is churning out the most delectable treats in town. A must-try is their rendition of a coffee cake – the Gooey Roasted Coffee Cake – as they term it.

TestKitchen by Okra

Photo: Instagram @testkitchenbyokra

Aside from their delectable food, this sister restaurant to the iconic Okra is churning out french patisserie with new offerings daily as well as their own version of the Rocky Road, done in dark chocolate.

Keep an eye out for their use of seasonal fruits such as strawberries and cherries and good luck getting your hands on a slice of their iconic Black Forest cake.