Local in focus: 5 artisanal coffee breweries on our radar

You may have noticed artisanal coffee breweries popping up around town, serving up pour-overs and more, all in a variety of blends.
As the country’s tastes evolve away from the stronghold of tea, this is a welcome respite for the burgeoning youth and those expats who long for their daily artisanal coffee fix, whose tastes are far too refined for just instant coffee.
Here is a selection of some new and established places that are doing justice to the art of coffee-making:
June
A relative newcomer in Karachi, located in the eclectic Bukhari commercial area – home to design showrooms and restaurants – the corner location boasts a patio space and plenty parking.
Filled with a wall of rotating contemporary art – currently its Beygum Bano – the clean, minimalist design comes replete with a vintage elements, and solid coffee.
For those who are not fans of the roast, their hot chocolate and matcha lattes are top notch too.
Drop Coffee Bar
Another relatively new addition, this coffee bar now has a few locations, serving up purely espresso-based drinks, including frappes and an app to order/deliver from.
For non-espresso drinkers there are fun mocktails like the candy colada to try.
If you’re looking for strong, consistent coffee and convenience – this would be the place to go.
Melbrew
This popular coffee joint has now expanded to include a few locations, offering just a selection of well-brewed coffee and blended drinks.
They also offer cortadas which isn’t on everyone’s menu, including flavoured coolers for the hot summer months.
While their frappe selection is extensive, it errs a bit on the sweeter side, needing some tweaking. Nonetheless a solid choice for a quick cup when you’re on the go.
Groove Coffee Bar
A brand new addition to Karachi’s artisanal coffee offering, this tiny enclave serves up a solid selection of cappuccinos and cold blended drinks amidst clean decor.
Brew
This stunning Islamabad outpost boasts a brilliant patio and fresh boulangerie treats. Go for the coffee and stay for the fresh croissants on a Sunday.