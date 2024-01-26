Local in focus: 5 artisanal coffee breweries on our radar

AIRLINK 61.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.13%)
BR Life & Style Published 26 Jan, 2024 08:39pm
Photo: Instagram @todayatjune
Photo: Instagram @todayatjune

You may have noticed artisanal coffee breweries popping up around town, serving up pour-overs and more, all in a variety of blends.

As the country’s tastes evolve away from the stronghold of tea, this is a welcome respite for the burgeoning youth and those expats who long for their daily artisanal coffee fix, whose tastes are far too refined for just instant coffee.

Here is a selection of some new and established places that are doing justice to the art of coffee-making:

June

Photo: Instagram @todayatjune
Photo: Instagram @todayatjune

A relative newcomer in Karachi, located in the eclectic Bukhari commercial area – home to design showrooms and restaurants – the corner location boasts a patio space and plenty parking.

Filled with a wall of rotating contemporary art – currently its Beygum Bano – the clean, minimalist design comes replete with a vintage elements, and solid coffee.

For those who are not fans of the roast, their hot chocolate and matcha lattes are top notch too.

Drop Coffee Bar

Photo: Instagram @dropcoffeebar
Photo: Instagram @dropcoffeebar

Another relatively new addition, this coffee bar now has a few locations, serving up purely espresso-based drinks, including frappes and an app to order/deliver from.

For non-espresso drinkers there are fun mocktails like the candy colada to try.

If you’re looking for strong, consistent coffee and convenience – this would be the place to go.

Melbrew

Photo: Instagram @heymelbrew
Photo: Instagram @heymelbrew

This popular coffee joint has now expanded to include a few locations, offering just a selection of well-brewed coffee and blended drinks.

They also offer cortadas which isn’t on everyone’s menu, including flavoured coolers for the hot summer months.

While their frappe selection is extensive, it errs a bit on the sweeter side, needing some tweaking. Nonetheless a solid choice for a quick cup when you’re on the go.

Groove Coffee Bar

Photo: Instagram @groovecoffeebar
Photo: Instagram @groovecoffeebar

A brand new addition to Karachi’s artisanal coffee offering, this tiny enclave serves up a solid selection of cappuccinos and cold blended drinks amidst clean decor.

Brew

Photo: Instagram brew.pk
Photo: Instagram brew.pk

This stunning Islamabad outpost boasts a brilliant patio and fresh boulangerie treats. Go for the coffee and stay for the fresh croissants on a Sunday.

