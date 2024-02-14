AIRLINK 58.35 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.38%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.47%)
DFML 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.58%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.12%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HBL 111.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.6%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.35%)
OGDC 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.14 (-3.33%)
PAEL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.17%)
PIAA 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.49%)
PPL 105.80 Increased By ▲ 4.80 (4.75%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.44%)
PTC 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.06%)
SEARL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.26%)
SNGP 63.35 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (4.71%)
SSGC 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.72%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TRG 70.68 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
UNITY 19.63 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.69%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 6,300 Increased By 68 (1.09%)
BR30 21,571 Increased By 215.3 (1.01%)
KSE100 61,880 Increased By 653.1 (1.07%)
KSE30 20,868 Increased By 182.9 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares fall sharply in broad selloff; CBA slips on HY profit drop

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 10:42am

Australian shares fell nearly 1.5% on Wednesday, led by gold and banking stocks in a broad-based selloff after hot US inflation data, while Commonwealth Bank of Australia slipped as the lender reported a drop in first-half cash earnings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 1.4% at 7,500.70, as of 0026 GMT, extending its falls to a third session.

The Australian market followed Wall Street lower after data showed that US inflation rose more than expected in January, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady in March.

In Sydney, financials dropped 2.1% after a five-session rally.

Shares of CBA retreated as much as 3.8% to hit their lowest since Jan. 18.

Australia’s top lender warned that lagged effect of high interest rates would continue to exert financial strain on household and business customers in fiscal 2024.

For the six months ended Dec. 31, CBA’s cash profit fell to A$5.02 billion ($3.24 billion) from A$5.18 billion a year ago.

National Australia Bank and ANZ Group Holdings fell 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively.

Gold stocks slumped 3.9% in their biggest intraday drop since Oct. 9, after bullion prices hit a two-month low overnight as stronger-than-expected inflation data tempered prospects of an early interest rate cut in the US Heavyweight miners fell 1.8% in their biggest intraday drop since Nov. 14.

BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue dropped between 1% and 2.7%.

Australian shares end slightly lower; US inflation data on tap

Energy stocks retreated 1.5%, while the healthcare sector fell 1.2%.

Among gainers, AMP advanced as much as 11.9% in its biggest intraday gain since April 28, 2022, after the wealth manager posted a 6.5% rise in its fiscal 2023 underlying profit.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 1% to 11,621.44.

Fletcher Building declined as much as 16.4% and was headed for its worst session ever, after it swung to a half-year loss, hurt by a one-off provision for the construction of the New Zealand International Convention Centre.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares fall sharply in broad selloff; CBA slips on HY profit drop

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Diesel price likely to soar, petrol may stay unchanged

Oil drifts down on sticky inflation, bigger-than-expected US crude stock build

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

Read more stories