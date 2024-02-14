AIRLINK 58.52 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024
World

Russia downs 9 Ukraine-launched drones, RIA agency reports

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 10:24am

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed nine Ukraine-launched drones over Russia’s Belgorod and Voronezh regions, as well as over the Black Sea, RIA state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Two of the drones were downed over the Belgorod region and one over the Voronezh region, RIA reported.

Both regions, in Russia’s southwest, border Ukraine. Six drones were destroyed over the Black Sea.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region, said on social media that one woman was hospitalised with injuries as a result of the attack.

There was no information from Gladkov or the Russian defence ministry on potential damage.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate response from Ukraine about the attacks.

Russia says it downs seven Ukraine-launched drones over Belgorod region

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in strikes on each other’s territories.

Both sides say their air attacks, often away from the front line, have a goal to destroy critical energy, military and transport infrastructure.

