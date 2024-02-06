AIRLINK 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.92%)
Russia says it downs seven Ukraine-launched drones over Belgorod region

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 10:27am

Russia’s air defence systems destroyed seven Ukraine-launched drones over the southwestern region of Belgorod, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday after the region’s governor said that the city of Gubkin was under a drone attack.

No drone reached its target, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

There were no casualties from the attack on Gubkin but four houses were damaged by drone debris, Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

Russia’s drones, missiles target Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Belgorod and other regions bordering Ukraine have often come under attack from Ukrainian forces in the two-year war that started with Russia’s full-scale invasion on Ukraine.

Kyiv has said that targeting Russia’s military and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow’s overall war efforts.

In January, Moscow accused Ukraine of deliberately shooting down a military plane carrying 65 captured Ukrainian soldiers over the region. Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied that it downed the plane, and has demanded proof of who was on board.

