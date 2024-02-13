AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
Zardari calls for 'reconciliation' as PML-N, IPP, PPP, MQM and PML-Q join forces to form govt

  • Shehbaz Sharif says PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will be the party's nominee for Punjab chief minister
  • Zardari says the reconciliation process should include PTI
BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2024 Updated February 13, 2024 10:49pm

Leaders of six major political parties on Tuesday declared their intention to work together to create a government to "steer Pakistan out of its current crisis."

Following a meeting at Chaudhry Shujaat's home, leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Balochistan Awami Party, Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam, and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party decided on the course of action.

The development comes after no party in the country could secure simple majority in the February 8 general elections.

As per the provisional results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP), the independent candidates - mostly backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) - won 101 seats, PML-N 75, PPP 54, and MQM secured 17 general seats in the elections.

The PPP Co-Chairman, Asif Zardari, stated in a press conference following the meeting that the parties in attendance formed a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

He went on to say that reaching a reconciliation with all parties was the best course of action.

According to him, the process of reconciliation should involve the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf as well.

“Looking at everything, we have thought and decided to sit together. We have contested elections against each other but despite that, it is not necessary that [we fight] forever. Opposition happens in elections. It was electioneering opposition, not ideological opposition.”

According to MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, at this time, no party's interest could be larger than serving Pakistan.

We will uphold democracy and assist Mian Shehbaz Sharif if we work together. We have backed him in the past and will continue to do so," he declared during a press conference.

Shehbaz Sharif, the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, stated that the political leaders had convened to inform the country that the opposition's election politics had come to an end and that the Parliament should now be formed.

"Right now, we are fighting the problems facing the nation. The economy presents the first difficulty. It needs to be stabilized, which is a difficult task. When a nation's leadership comes together, resolves to put an end to disputes, and moves the country forward to solve issues, the nation advances.

Additionally, he stated that following party talks, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will be the party's nominee for Punjab chief minister.

The development comes hours after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his party would support the PML-N candidate for the prime minister’s position but would not become a part of the cabinet.

Earlier during the day, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said his party was ready to sit in opposition if independent candidates succeeded in making the government.

“If they call themselves PTI-sponsored or non-PTI-sponsored — if they can form a government then they should. The President will not give them an invitation. On behalf of my party, independents are free, if they want to make a government, go ahead. We will sit in the opposition and fulfil our role,” he said.

