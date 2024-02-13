Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Isaf (PTI)-sponsored or non-PTI-sponsored candidates are welcome to form a government if they can, and the PML-N will sit in opposition and “play the constitutional role”.

Addressing a presser today, the former PM said that general elections were held despite concerns regarding weather and the security situation.

‘Independent’ candidates steal the election show?

He said that baseless allegations were also levelled against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “It is in front of the nation who staged sit-ins outside Parliament and held demonstrations,” he said.

PML-N leadership considers options ahead of govt formation

Shehbaz further said it was “inappropriate” that on the basis of a mere 10-12 per cent of results, there was a declaration that independent were winning and parties were losing.

“So elections have happened and it was proven that out of political parties, PML-N is the biggest party. If you count independents, then their number is obviously greater — but among political parties PML-N is number one,” Shehbaz said.

Meanwhile, referring to the independent candidates, the PML-N president said, “If they call themselves PTI-sponsored or non-PTI-sponsored — if they can form a government then they should. The president will not give them an invitation.

“On behalf of my party, independents are free, if they want to make a government, go ahead. We will sit in the opposition and fulfil our role,” he said.

In the general elections, independent candidates secured 101 seats, PML-N 75 while Pakistan Peoples Party won 54 seats in the National Assembly.