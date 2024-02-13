Bilawal says PPP will support PML-N’s candidate for PM but won’t join cabinet

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said his party would support the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the prime minister’s position but wouldn’t become a part of the cabinet.

In a press conference after the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, Bilawal said his party didn’t have enough numbers to form its own government.

“I’m not a candidate for the PM,” Bilawal said, adding that he wanted to see his father Asif Ali Zardari as the President to “save Pakistan” from the current political instability.

More to follow