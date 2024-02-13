AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal says PPP will support PML-N’s candidate for PM but won’t join cabinet

BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2024 Updated February 13, 2024 05:51pm

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said his party would support the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) candidate for the prime minister’s position but wouldn’t become a part of the cabinet.

In a press conference after the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, Bilawal said his party didn’t have enough numbers to form its own government.

“I’m not a candidate for the PM,” Bilawal said, adding that he wanted to see his father Asif Ali Zardari as the President to “save Pakistan” from the current political instability.

More to follow

elections election results General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Bilawal says PPP will support PML-N’s candidate for PM but won’t join cabinet

Will sit in opposition if independents form govt: Shehbaz Sharif

PTI announces alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in Centre, Punjab

Rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

UN chief closely monitoring post-elections situation in Pakistan

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Israel spy chief travels to Cairo for Gaza talks

Allied Bank’s profit jumps 95% in 2023

PCB unveils PSL 2024 trophy in Lahore

Read more stories