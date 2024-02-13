Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

PTI delegation meets President Alvi to discuss suspected ‘election irregularities’

GDA not to take oath on 2 provincial seats won in Feb 8 elections: Pir Pagara

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

Dawood Lawrencepur to sell entire stake in Tenaga Generasi to Artistic Milliners

JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Pakistan ‘is bankrupt’ and ‘sinking deeper every year’: Atif Mian

Delay in election results do not mean rigging: PM Kakar

Jahangir Khan Tareen resigns from IPP leadership, quits ‘politics altogether’

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns from JI leadership

