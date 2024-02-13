AIRLINK 56.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.48%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 12, 2024
BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2024 Updated February 13, 2024 08:50am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PTI delegation meets President Alvi to discuss suspected ‘election irregularities’

Read here for details.

  • GDA not to take oath on 2 provincial seats won in Feb 8 elections: Pir Pagara

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Read here for details.

  • Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

Read here for details.

  • Dawood Lawrencepur to sell entire stake in Tenaga Generasi to Artistic Milliners

Read here for details.

  • JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan ‘is bankrupt’ and ‘sinking deeper every year’: Atif Mian

Read here for details.

  • Delay in election results do not mean rigging: PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Jahangir Khan Tareen resigns from IPP leadership, quits ‘politics altogether’

Read here for details.

  • Siraj-ul-Haq resigns from JI leadership

Read here for details.

