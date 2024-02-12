AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
Feb 12, 2024
Pakistan

Jahangir Khan Tareen resigns from IPP leadership, quits ‘politics altogether’

BR Web Desk Published February 12, 2024

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen announced his resignation from the party’s leadership and “stepped away from politics altogether” on Monday.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents,” he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“I have immense respect for the will of the people of Pakistan.”

He expressed his gratitude to every IPP member, wishing them “the absolute best.”

“By the Grace of Allah, I will continue to serve my country to the best of my ability in a private capacity.”

He hoped that Pakistan would prosper in the upcoming years.

The development comes days after Tareen, who founded the IPP party last year, lost the election with his party performing poorly.

IPP was officially launched in Lahore last year, and Tareen promised to contest elections across the country.

More to follow

Taimoor Ashraf Feb 12, 2024 05:25pm
Good riddance.
HashBrown® Feb 12, 2024 05:28pm
Rough translation: dear supporters, I have realised that I can rob and bleed the poor without being directly involved in politics, so I will take a back seat and work from the shadows from now on.
Johnny Walker Feb 12, 2024 05:31pm
Ha ha ha. Deserting the sinking ship he built and leaving the rest of his turncoat crew to fend for themselves.
