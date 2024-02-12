Jahangir Khan Tareen resigns from IPP leadership, quits ‘politics altogether’

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen announced his resignation from the party’s leadership and “stepped away from politics altogether” on Monday.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents,” he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

“I have immense respect for the will of the people of Pakistan.”

He expressed his gratitude to every IPP member, wishing them “the absolute best.”

“By the Grace of Allah, I will continue to serve my country to the best of my ability in a private capacity.”

He hoped that Pakistan would prosper in the upcoming years.

The development comes days after Tareen, who founded the IPP party last year, lost the election with his party performing poorly.

IPP was officially launched in Lahore last year, and Tareen promised to contest elections across the country.

More to follow