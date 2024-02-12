GDA not to take oath on 2 provincial seats won in Feb 8 elections: Pir Pagara

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) Chief Syed Sibgatullah Shah aka Pir Sahab Pagara on Monday called for a peaceful protest against the alleged rigging in election results and announced a sit-in on February 16 at the Hyderabad Bypass Road.

Pir Pagara, who also leads Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) – a coalition of political parties in Sindh, said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was “gifted” seats that were won by GDA, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Entire Sindh has been given to Asif Ali Zardari for his obedience,” he said and announced that GDA candidates will not take oath on the two provincial seats won by them, and stage sit-ins in the province starting Friday, February 16.

“How can PPP produce such election results even after the worst performance in its previous government?” he questioned, stating that even Zulfikar Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto could not win as many seats as were given to PPP during the recently-concluded elections

The GDA chief said he was told by the establishment to dissolve the GDA and form an alliance with the PPP to secure some seats in the elections, otherwise, we’ll not be allowed to win elections.