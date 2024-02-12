JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Jamaat-i-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has relinquished his provincial assembly seat, PS-129, from Karachi.

He announced this in a presser on Monday, saying that his team worked on tallying the Form 45 and his votes were allegedly decreased by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Form 47.

Naeem said it was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supported candidate Saif Bari who won on PS-129, not him.

Following the general elections held on February, Naeem won from PS-129 (Karachi Central VIII) with 26,296 votes, as per the provisional results released by the ECP.

Bari secured 11,357 votes.