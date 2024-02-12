AIRLINK 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-6.77%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.58%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.93%)
DFML 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.15%)
DGKC 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.10 (-7.19%)
FCCL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.06%)
FFBL 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.12%)
FFL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-10.65%)
GGL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.01%)
HBL 107.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-2.95%)
HUBC 112.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-3.23%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.34%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-7.94%)
KOSM 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-6.47%)
MLCF 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-5.6%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-8.57%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-8.56%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.68%)
SEARL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-7.73%)
SNGP 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-7.95%)
SSGC 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-7.12%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.96%)
TPLP 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-7.75%)
TRG 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.54%)
UNITY 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-7.25%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.15%)
BR100 6,199 Decreased By -247 (-3.83%)
BR30 21,489 Decreased By -1256.6 (-5.52%)
KSE100 60,835 Decreased By -2108.3 (-3.35%)
KSE30 20,531 Decreased By -757.6 (-3.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets ATRL (Attock Refinery Limited) 302.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.5%

Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

BR Web Desk Published 12 Feb, 2024 12:38pm

Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL), a subsidiary of Attock Oil Company Limited, has decided to postpone its month-long closure of some of its refinery’s units by a week amid advice from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The refinery’s Annual Turn Around, “which was earlier planned from February 10, 2024 has been deferred and is now expected to commence from February 18, 2024,” ATRL shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“This has been done as per advice of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to reduce the overlapping period of refinery shutdown with another refinery and to ensure continued supplies of petroleum products,” read the notice.

Temporary shutdowns are essential to maintain and upgrade the equipment and machinery associated with the refinery.

Last month, ATRL informed the bourse that as part of turnaround to carry out “essential maintenance”, some of the existing units of the refinery will be shut down which will result in reduction of the refinery’s throughput to around 40%.

The authorities “have made alternate arrangements to handle crude oil production from northern oilfields and to meet any product shortfall”, ATRL said back then.

Attock Refinery was incorporated in Pakistan on November 8, 1978, as a private limited company and was converted into a public company on June 26, 1979. It is principally engaged in the refining of crude oil.

The company is a subsidiary of the Attock Oil Company Limited, England and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).

As per the company’s latest financial results, ATRL, despite witnessing higher sales, saw its profit-after-tax (PAT) drop over 37%, clocking in at Rs5.26 billion in 2QFY24 on a consolidated basis for the period ended December 31, 2023.

In the same period last year, ATRL saw a PAT of Rs8.39 billion.

The decrease comes on account of high cost of sales, which jumped to Rs93.88 billion in 2QFY24, as compared to Rs78.91 billion in SPLY, an increase of 19% YoY.

OGRA energy sector Attock Oil Company Limited Attock Refinery Limited Refinery sector PSX notice PSX stocks Annual Turn Around

Comments

200 characters

Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Dawood Lawrencepur to sell entire stake in Tenaga Generasi to Artistic Milliners

Oil begins week lower after Israel says ‘concluded’ Gaza strikes

Two ex-Guantanamo prisoners return to Afghanistan

Legal opinion sought on transfer of OGDCL shares held with PC

President speaks of criticality of ‘true mandate’

ECP bars ROs from issuing results for 10 NA, 16 PA seats

Read more stories