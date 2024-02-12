Siraj-ul-Haq resigns from JI leadership

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday stepped down from his post after his party failed to make an impact in the general elections 2024.

“Accepting responsibility for the defeat in the election, I resign from the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami,” Siraj said in a post on X.

According to unofficial results so far, Jamaat-e-Islami failed to win a single seat in the National Assembly and secured only two seats in Sindh, three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one in the Balochistan assemblies.

His announcement comes after Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen announced his resignation from the party’s leadership and “stepped away from politics altogether”.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents,” he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.