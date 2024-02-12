AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns from JI leadership

BR Web Desk Published February 12, 2024 Updated February 12, 2024 05:33pm

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Siraj-ul-Haq on Monday stepped down from his post after his party failed to make an impact in the general elections 2024.

“Accepting responsibility for the defeat in the election, I resign from the leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami,” Siraj said in a post on X.

According to unofficial results so far, Jamaat-e-Islami failed to win a single seat in the National Assembly and secured only two seats in Sindh, three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one in the Balochistan assemblies.

His announcement comes after Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen announced his resignation from the party’s leadership and “stepped away from politics altogether”.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents,” he said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

resignation JI Siraj ul Haq General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters
Johnny Walker Feb 12, 2024 05:28pm
Very rare honourable person in this country. Salute.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns from JI leadership

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Rupee closes marginally lower against US dollar

Pakistan ‘is bankrupt’ and ‘sinking deeper every year’: Atif Mian

PTI delegation meets President Alvi to discuss 'suspected' election irregularities

Delay in election results do not mean rigging: PM Kakar

GDA not to take oath on provincial seats, stage sit-in on Feb 16: Pir Pagara

Jahangir Khan Tareen resigns from IPP leadership, quits ‘politics altogether’

JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

Read more stories