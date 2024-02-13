Minister addresses training session for Hajj pilgrims in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed participated in the first training session regarding the training of pilgrims in Hyderabad, and addressed the event.

Minister Aneeq Ahmed said that today's Hajj training session in Hyderabad is the first session of the series of Hajj training programs from Karachi to Khyber. He said that Allah sees the intentions and we have to perform Hajj in the best way. "Hajj is the name of asking Allah.

Talking to the media representatives, he said that compared to last year, this year the government of Pakistan has made more arrangements for pilgrims. The facilities have been increased, in which the expenses have been reduced by one lakh rupees compared to the last year.

He said that this year more than 5000 applications were received which were accepted. He said that Hajj pilgrims are lucky ambassadors of Pakistan to maintain the dignity of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia and remember them in their prayers.

Gathering such a large number of pilgrims in one place is not an easy task, so the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Government of Pakistan are doing their best to ensure that the pilgrims do not face any problem.

