AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-12

Global transport of goods: Red Sea crisis causing severe disruptions

AFP Published February 12, 2024 Updated February 12, 2024 08:39am

LONDON: The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is working “tirelessly” to solve the Red Sea crisis, which is severely disrupting the global transport of goods, its head Arsenio Dominguez told AFP.

Yemen’s Houthi, supported by Iran, have launched dozens of attacks against ships in the Red Sea since November, targeting boats headed for Israel in an act of “solidarity” with inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, which is in the grip of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Despite retaliatory strikes by the US and UK, the groups are still launching attacks, firing at US ship “Star Nasia” and UK vessel “Morning Tide” on Tuesday.

Germany sends frigate to help secure Red Sea shipping

The IMO, the United Nations agency responsible for security at sea, is working to ensure that “parties continue to talk so that the situation does not degenerate any further, and we can return to a safe maritime environment,” Panama-born Secretary General Dominguez told AFP on Thursday.

“We are working tirelessly to coordinate action that will lead to a resolution,” Dominguez added from the IMO’s London headquarters.

The region is crucial for the global transport of goods, with around 12 percent of global maritime trade normally passing through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which controls access to the southern Red Sea.

Many shipowners have decided to stop operating in the Red Sea, instead sending their ships on the longer route around the south of Africa.

But “this is not the ideal solution”, admitted Dominguez, as it increases the cost of transport, and ultimately the price of the cargo.

“We now have more than 60 percent of the annual tonnage the normally goes through the Suez Canal now going around southern Africa,” he explained.

Insurance has also gone up and increased fuel use is creating additional costs.

There is also a human impact, with crew having to spend extra days at sea, said Dominguez.

The IMO’s objective is therefore to “provide practical and operational measures so that ships can continue to operate”, he added.

Despite the headwinds, Dominguez said he remained “optimistic” about a resolution to the conflict.

US UK UN Palestine Gaza Houthis UN agency Red Sea IMO goods International Maritime Organization Israel Hamas war Arsenio Dominguez Red Sea crisis global transport of goods

Comments

200 characters

Global transport of goods: Red Sea crisis causing severe disruptions

‘Independents’ bag 101, PML-N gets 75 seats

ECP bars ROs from issuing results for 10 NA, 16 PA seats

What’s next in election deadlock?

‘Form-47’ removed from ECP website

Yemen to receive 2nd $250m tranche of Saudi grant soon

Legal opinion sought on transfer of OGDCL shares held with PC

Selling imported urea thru local firms: Cabinet approves principles of basket price mechanism

UN agency says aid shipment blocked in Israeli port

Transfer of power: Solangi says there was a procedure

Read more stories