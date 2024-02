LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi asked his party leadership to opt for opposition if former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari does not become premier.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kundi said: “As Central Secretary Info of the PPP, I propose that if Bilawal Bhutto does not secure the Prime Minister position in a stable coalition alliance, we should opt for opposition”.