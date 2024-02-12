LESCO detects 484 power pilferers

LAHORE: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 484 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 152nd day of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 148 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 152nd consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 12 were commercial, 04 agricultural and 468 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 378,023 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 11.796 million.

During the 152 days of the grand anti-theft campaign, the spokesman mentioned, the LESCO detected pilferage on 52,419 power connections and 48,038 FIRs have been registered against electricity thieves in the relevant police stations, while 17,520 accused have so far been arrested by the police. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 72,018,869 detection units worth Rs 2,785,054,865 to all the power pilferers.