852kg of hashish seized in Gwadar

GWADAR: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an intelligence-based operation recovered 852 kg of hashish from Pasni city of district Gwadar in Balochistan, reported on Sunday.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the Force was informed that 852 kilograms hashish was being smuggled on 12 camels in Balochistan’s Pasni area.

Taking an urgent action, the ANF personnel cordoned off the smugglers and recovered drug worth millions of rupees. The ANF claimed that it was committed to eradicate smuggling from the country.

Last week, the ANF while conducting 11 operations recovered over 724 kg drugs and arrested nine accused. 746 grams hashish was recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah from Islamabad Airport. 91 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Dubai from Islamabad Airport. 159 grams of hashish recovered from two passengers going to China at Karachi Airport.