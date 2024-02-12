AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
BOP 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.48%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.71%)
DFML 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.93%)
DGKC 70.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.54%)
FCCL 17.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.39%)
FFBL 26.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.23%)
FFL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.44%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.23%)
HBL 110.72 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.02%)
HUBC 115.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.1%)
KOSM 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.06%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.39%)
OGDC 145.08 Decreased By ▼ -5.81 (-3.85%)
PAEL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-5.38%)
PIAA 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.55%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
PPL 116.78 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-3.77%)
PRL 28.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.84%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 49.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-4.42%)
SNGP 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-5.16%)
SSGC 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.15%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.31%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.08%)
TRG 70.57 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-4.64%)
UNITY 20.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.88%)
BR100 6,446 Decreased By -155.4 (-2.35%)
BR30 22,746 Decreased By -735.1 (-3.13%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Tokyo’s Nikkei inches up at close

AFP Published 12 Feb, 2024 06:26am

TOKYO: Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei index closed slightly higher on Friday, supported by gains from SoftBank Group, while the broader Topix was down on profit-taking. The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.09 percent, or 34.14 points, to 36,897.42, while the Topix index slipped 0.19 percent, or 4.75 points, to 2,557.88.

Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group gained 8.72 percent to end at 7,991 yen after “its subsidiary and British chip designer Arm announced good results and soared 48 percent in the US market,” IwaiCosmo Securities said. SoftBank reported on Thursday a net profit of 950 billion yen ($6.4 billion) for October-December 2023, returning to the black after four consecutive quarterly losses.

Chip equipment firm Tokyo Electron gained 1.09 percent to 29,755 yen while Nintendo rose 0.93 percent to 8,700 yen. Nissan, which said its net profit almost tripled year-on-year, plunged 11.56 percent to 553.1 yen.

The dollar fetched 149.36 yen against 149.30 yen in New York.

