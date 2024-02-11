AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
Feb 11, 2024
World

Houthis say 17 fighters killed in US strikes

AFP Published 11 Feb, 2024 05:35am

SANAA: A total of 17 Houthi fighters were killed in US strikes, the Iran-backed Yemeni group said through its official media Saturday, following public funerals in the capital Sanaa.

“The bodies of a number of martyrs of the nation and the armed and security forces who were martyred as a result of the bombing of the American-British aggression were carried through Sanaa today in a solemn funeral procession,” Houthi official media said, listing their names.

The United States confirmed on Thursday that its military had conducted a number of strikes against missile launchers as Houthi fighters prepared to launch them against commercial shipping and US warships in the Red Sea.

The Iran-backed group, who control much of war-torn Yemen including the port of Hodeida, have been targeting shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in a campaign they say is in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which has been ravaged by the Israel-Hamas war.

US and British forces have responded with strikes against the Houthis, who have since declared both country’s interests to be legitimate targets as well.

