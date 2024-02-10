AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
Opinion Print 2024-02-10

The independent phenomenon

Published 10 Feb, 2024 05:48am

This is apropos a Business Recorder front page news item titled “‘Independent’ candidates steal the election show?” carried by the newspaper yesterday. Exercising caution and prudence, the newspaper had ended the sentence of its headline with a question mark.

Yes, no one knew what was in store for the country. The newspaper’s approach to the election scene, in my view, was based on certain realities. One of which, of course, was the stunning performance of ‘independent’ candidates, given the fact that never before in the entire electoral history of this country have independent candidates shown such a strong showing.

They were found to be ahead of all parties, including PML-N and PPP, in the tally of results broadcast by media at least till 4pm yesterday. Actually, they were ahead of the rest right from the word go despite many obstacles and unfavourable conditions. Needless to say, most of the independent candidates who have returned successful were backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Their performance seems to have enforced PTI’s claim that it is country’s largest and most popular political party.

That the independent phenomenon owes its existence to PTI and PTI alone is a fact. Be that as it may, both caretaker setup and the Election Commission of Pakistan deserve commendation for successfully conducting the general election amid growing acts of terrorism in the country, particularly KPK and Balochistan.

It can be safely deduced that elections were largely free, fair and transparent. In my view, disrupting internet and mobile phone services was a step that the government had to take in view of the enormity of the terrorism challenge as the sheer number of attacks—over 50—carried out by terrorists to cause deaths and destruction on the eve of elections and on the election day says it all.

I think the current electoral exercise and the outcome of it will certainly augur well for the future of democracy in the country.

Imdad Husain Nizamani (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

