AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canada’s Bell to cut 4,800 jobs in latest round as ad dollars dry up

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 07:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Canadian media and telecom firm Bell will cut 4,800 positions, parent company BCE said on Thursday, in its largest workforce restructuring in nearly 30 years to rein in costs in an uncertain economy.

The company last year cut 1,300 jobs, shuttered six radio stations and sold another three as revenues dried up at its legacy phone and news business.

“We continue to face a difficult economy and government and regulatory decisions that undermine investment in our networks, fail to support our media business in a time of crisis and fail to level the playing field with global tech giants,” BCE CEO Mirko Bibic said in a statement.

BCE, which also reported its fourth-quarter results, said it plans to reduce costs by over C$1 billion ($741.78 million) in 2024-25, including a minimum of C$500 million in 2024.

Bell Canada’s legacy phone revenue faces C$250 million decline in revenue each year, the company said, while the news operation is expected to post annual operating losses of C$40 million.

Advertising revenues declined by C$140 million in 2023 from 2022, Bibic said.

Business Insider and the Los Angeles Times are among media companies that have cut jobs this year as they struggle with dwindling ad dollars.

Canada telecom sector Bell

Comments

200 characters

Canada’s Bell to cut 4,800 jobs in latest round as ad dollars dry up

At least 4 policemen killed in blast near police vehicle in DI Khan

Oil rises on Gaza ceasefire rejection and US stock data

Nine killed on election day in Pakistan

Antony Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists

Bangladesh likely to sign another long-term LNG deal, buy more spot cargoes

January was world’s warmest on record, EU scientists say

EU’s Afghanistan special envoy cautiously ‘optimistic’ ahead of key meeting

Israeli destruction to make Gaza 'buffer zone' a 'war crime': UN

Xi urges ‘close strategic coordination’ in call with Putin

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Read more stories