AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
BOP 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
CNERGY 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.16%)
DFML 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.75%)
DGKC 73.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.38%)
FCCL 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.99%)
FFBL 27.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
FFL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HBL 112.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.41%)
HUBC 117.43 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (3.01%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.03%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.89%)
KOSM 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.13%)
MLCF 38.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.94%)
OGDC 150.67 Decreased By ▼ -5.33 (-3.42%)
PAEL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.51%)
PIAA 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
PIBTL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
PPL 121.27 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.64%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.15%)
PTC 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.18%)
SEARL 52.05 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.93%)
SNGP 69.55 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.25%)
SSGC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TELE 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 13.16 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.11%)
TRG 74.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.58%)
UNITY 21.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,601 Increased By 40.8 (0.62%)
BR30 23,481 Increased By 150.8 (0.65%)
KSE100 64,144 Increased By 344.9 (0.54%)
KSE30 21,712 Increased By 111.4 (0.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 08, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

FIFA chief Infantino repeats call for action against racism

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:32pm

PARIS: FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterated his call for action to tackle the increase in racist incidents in football when he spoke at the UEFA Congress on Thursday.

AC Milan’s France goalkeeper Mike Maignan left the pitch during a game at Udinese last month after racist chants from the home fans, while Coventry City’s Kasey Palmer said he was the target of racist abuse by some Sheffield Wednesday supporters.

The incidents were described at the time as “totally abhorrent” by Infantino, who added that clubs should face automatic defeat if their fans displayed racist behaviour.

“We live in a divided world, we say that football unites the world, but our world is divided, our world is aggressive, and in the last few weeks and months we have witnessed, unfortunately, a lot of racist incidents,” he said on Thursday.

FIFA’s Infantino condemns ‘abhorrent’ racism during games in Italy, England

“This is not acceptable anymore and we have to do whatever we can to stop this.”

Infantino noted again that football has some tools in place, such as the three-step process where the referee can stop a game twice and ultimately abandon it, plus disciplinary measures and education, but said these were not enough.

“What I suggest in addition to all this is that we work all together in the next three months before the FIFA Congress in May in Bangkok,” Infantino said.

“And at the Congress we come all together with a strong resolution, united, all 211 countries of FIFA, for the fight against racism.

“Let’s stop racism, let’s stop it now, let’s do it all together in a united way.”

FIFA UEFA Gianni Infantino

Comments

200 characters

FIFA chief Infantino repeats call for action against racism

At least 4 policemen killed in blast near police vehicle in DI Khan

Oil rises on Gaza ceasefire rejection and US stock data

Nine killed on election day in Pakistan

Antony Blinken pushes for hostage deal with Israel cabinet centrists

Bangladesh likely to sign another long-term LNG deal, buy more spot cargoes

January was world’s warmest on record, EU scientists say

EU’s Afghanistan special envoy cautiously ‘optimistic’ ahead of key meeting

Xi urges ‘close strategic coordination’ in call with Putin

Violence grips country on the eve of general election

Nation goes to the polls today

Read more stories