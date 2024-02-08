AIRLINK 60.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.15%)
Sri Lankan shares end higher on financials and industrials boost

Reuters Published 08 Feb, 2024 05:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares settled higher on Thursday, helped by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

At close, the CSE All-Share index was up 0.18% at 10,547.33.

Sri Lanka’s central bank announced fresh measures on Thursday to increase the liquidity of local banks to drive down persistently higher rates.

On the CSE All-Share index, Hayleys and Lion Brewery Ceylon were among the top gainers.

Sri Lankan shares end flat as communication services weigh

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 33.10 million shares from 90.10 million shares in the previous session, according to exchange data

The equity market’s turnover dropped to 1.11 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($3.55 million) from 12.20 billion rupees in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 217.90 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.01 billion rupees, the data showed.

