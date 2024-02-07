CJCSC, Saudi Defence Minister discuss strategic issues, defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza called on Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, strategic, security issues and opportunities to enhance defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries came under the discussion during the meeting.

The meeting of Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza with the Saudi Defence Minister was held during his official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in connection with the Second World Defence Show.

The CJCSC also visited stalls of different organisations from Pakistan and inaugurated Al-Fatah-II Missile stall at the event.

The Chairman also held meetings with Saudi Chief of General Staff General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili and Chief of Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahad bin Abdullah AL-Muter.