DUKI: Bodies of two kidnapped coalminers were found here on Tuesday while two others were still missing.

Two days earlier, four coalminers were abducted by unknown abductors from natural area of Duki in Balochistan.

Bullet riddled bodies of two miners identified as Bahuddin and Shafiqur Rehman were found while two were still missing. It should be mentioned here that unknown miscreants have accelerated activities of kidnapping and killing coalminers of Balochistan.