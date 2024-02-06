AIRLINK 60.77 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.37%)
BOP 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.01%)
DFML 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.58%)
DGKC 74.08 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.59%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 27.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.39%)
HBL 112.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 114.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.45%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
KOSM 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.39%)
MLCF 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
OGDC 155.57 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.46%)
PAEL 23.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.58%)
PPL 120.36 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (5.67%)
PRL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (7.49%)
PTC 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.1%)
SEARL 51.57 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.36%)
SNGP 68.51 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (4.2%)
SSGC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.78%)
TELE 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.13%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.99 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.44%)
UNITY 21.23 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,560 Increased By 104.8 (1.62%)
BR30 23,330 Increased By 573.3 (2.52%)
KSE100 63,799 Increased By 796.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 21,600 Increased By 272.3 (1.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher on financials, industrials boost

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 06:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares settled higher for the fifth straight session on Tuesday, supported by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 0.91% higher at 10,525.39.

The stock market was closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Sri Lanka approved the gradual lifting of some limits on converting rupees to foreign exchange for outward remittances, a cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that the new directions will be presented to the parliament for approval.

The island nation is slowly recovering from its worst financial crisis in decades, having suffered from soaring inflation, low foreign reserves, and currency depreciation.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials, consumer staples gain

Conglomerates John Keells Holdings and LOLC Holdings were among the top boosts to the CSE All-Share index.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 42.3 million shares from 45.9 million shares in the previous session, according to exchange data.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 872.3 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.78 million) from 1.39 billion rupees in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 191.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 830 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher on financials, industrials boost

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi appointed unopposed as PCB chairman

Bat symbol: PTI files review plea before SC

PPL approves funding for Lead-Zinc processing plant in Balochistan

Record profit: MCB Bank posts earnings of Rs65.3bn in 2023, up over 89% YoY

Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Gold price per tola increases Rs300 in Pakistan

Oil gains as Gaza ceasefire talks in focus

Antony Blinken heads to Egypt to seek ‘enduring end’ to Gaza war

IMF briefed about tariff, circular debt plans

Read more stories