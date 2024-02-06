AIRLINK 60.55 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1%)
BOP 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
CNERGY 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.26%)
DFML 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.72%)
DGKC 73.82 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (2.23%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.52%)
FFL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.21%)
GGL 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.21%)
HBL 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
HUBC 114.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.61%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
KOSM 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (6.29%)
MLCF 39.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.29%)
OGDC 155.25 Increased By ▲ 7.73 (5.24%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.58%)
PIAA 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.74%)
PPL 120.50 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5.79%)
PRL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (6.35%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
SEARL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.22%)
SNGP 68.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.03%)
SSGC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.87%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.28%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 72.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.75%)
UNITY 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.87%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 6,568 Increased By 112.3 (1.74%)
BR30 23,317 Increased By 560.3 (2.46%)
KSE100 63,772 Increased By 769 (1.22%)
KSE30 21,615 Increased By 286.8 (1.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lionel Messi says leg ‘getting better’ but could miss Japan match

AFP Published 06 Feb, 2024 01:01pm

TOKYO: Lionel Messi said Tuesday his leg injury was “getting better” but the World Cup-winning captain could not guarantee he would be fit to play in Inter Miami’s pre-season friendly in Japan this week.

Two days ago, furious fans in Hong Kong booed Messi and club co-owner David Beckham, shouting “Refund”, after the Argentina great failed to take the field for a sold-out friendly.

“I don’t know if I can (play) or not but I feel a lot better and really want to do it,” eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi told reporters ahead of their match against Japanese champions Vissel Kobe on Wednesday.

“This afternoon we’re going to practise, we’ll try again. I have a good feeling, compared to how I was.”

Excitement has been building for the friendly at Tokyo’s National Stadium, with Inter Miami’s pink colours adorning parts of the city’s trendy Shibuya district.

Tickets for the Japan leg of the US Major League Soccer (MLS) club’s globe-trotting pre-season tour are costing between 10,000 yen ($68) and 200,000 yen ($1,346) with “special experience” packages priced even higher.

A crowd of nearly 40,000 in Hong Kong who paid for similarly expensive tickets were involved in angry scenes, jeering and giving thumbs-down signs, after Messi stayed rooted to the bench during their 4-1 win against a local select XI.

The Hong Kong government demanded an explanation from the match’s organisers.

“It was really bad luck that I couldn’t play in Hong Kong,” Messi said.

Lionel Messi expected to play in Hong Kong despite injury worry: coach

“Unfortunately this happens in football, in any game it can happen that you can’t play,” he added.

“I always want to participate, I want to play, especially in these games where we travel so far and people want to see our games. I hope we can return and play a game in Hong Kong.”

The furore came after the 36-year-old Messi came on as a substitute six minutes from the end of Miami’s previous match in Saudi Arabia last Thursday.

“I played the minutes that I did to see how I felt,” he explained. “I later did a MRI scan and it turned out I had an oedema (swelling).”

Miami’s win in Hong Kong was their first in five pre-season matches. They drew 0-0 in El Salvador, lost to fellow MLS side FC Dallas and then twice to club sides in Saudi Arabia.

They have one more friendly, at home to Argentina’s Newell’s Old Boys next week, before the new MLS season starts on February 21.

Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or winner Messi

Comments

200 characters

Lionel Messi says leg ‘getting better’ but could miss Japan match

IMF briefed about tariff, circular debt plans

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

PPL approves funding for Lead-Zinc processing plant in Balochistan

Antony Blinken heads to Egypt to seek ‘enduring end’ to Gaza war

Attock Refinery sees profit decline 37% in 2QFY24

Oil prices mostly flat as Blinken’s Middle East visit assessed

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

Read more stories