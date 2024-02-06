AIRLINK 59.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.83%)
BOP 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
DFML 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.08%)
DGKC 72.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
FCCL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.28%)
FFBL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
FFL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.67%)
HBL 112.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.54%)
HUBC 113.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.13%)
KEL 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.64%)
KOSM 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
MLCF 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
OGDC 155.00 Increased By ▲ 7.48 (5.07%)
PAEL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.24%)
PIAA 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4%)
PIBTL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.25%)
PPL 120.65 Increased By ▲ 6.75 (5.93%)
PRL 27.46 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.45%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.83%)
SEARL 51.27 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.77%)
SNGP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.27%)
SSGC 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.01%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TPLP 12.64 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.59%)
TRG 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
UNITY 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.34%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 6,519 Increased By 63.4 (0.98%)
BR30 23,214 Increased By 456.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 63,410 Increased By 406.8 (0.65%)
KSE30 21,487 Increased By 158.7 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 06, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Minor damage to ship hit by projectile off Yemen’s Hodeidah coast

Reuters Published 06 Feb, 2024 10:37am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

CAIRO: A cargo ship in the Red Sea suffered minor damage after being hit by a projectile while sailing off the coast of Yemen’s Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency and British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday.

The ship, located 57 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, said a projectile was fired at its port side and a small craft was seen on its port side.

The projectile passed over the deck and caused slight damage to the bridge windows, the UKMTO note said.

UKMTO received the report just after midnight GMT Tuesday.

Ambrey said the Barbados-flagged, general cargo ship owned by a British company incurred physical damage from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) while sailing south east through the Red Sea.

No injuries were reported, the ship performed evasive manoeuvres and continued its journey, Ambrey said.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group have been targeting commercial vessels with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November, in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping and forced firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and also stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen, Houthi leader says

There was no immediate comment in Houthi-run media on the incident.

The United States and Britain a month ago began striking Houthi targets in Yemen in retaliation for the months of attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The US military said its forces conducted a strike in self-defence on Monday afternoon Yemen time against two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) that it said presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

Iran Yemen MENA US military cargo ship United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Israel Hamas Yemen's Houthis US Navy ships Hodeidah coast British company

Comments

200 characters

Minor damage to ship hit by projectile off Yemen’s Hodeidah coast

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

World Bank -funded ‘PRR’ project: one-year extension sought

Refineries policy: CCoE to approve amendments today

PSM’s delisting from sell-off list: BoD requests ministry to move Cabinet for review

Federal govt employees: AGP ‘identifies’ violations of rules in grant of loans

Provinces: H1FY24 sales tax collection on services increases by 23.44pc YoY

FBR CCC’s ruling: Solar DC fan subject to 20pc customs duty

Branded ice cream: customs’ values revised

SC holds wrongful acquittal or conviction breach of law, abuse of process

PVC table mats: New customs’ values determined

Read more stories