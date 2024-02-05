Bilawal says will end elite subsidies, reduce ministries to provide relief to masses

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said his party will look to end elite privileges and reduce the number of ministries to collect funds that could reach the lower-income group.

In an interview with Aaj News during his election campaign in Karachi on Monday, Bilawal was asked how the PPP – if voted into power on February 8 — plans on financing social relief measures promised in the manifesto.

In its manifesto unveiled recently, PPP vowed to provide relief to the masses through its 10-point People’s Economic Agreement.

“We have introduced the People’s Economic Agreement, which is practical as we will collect funds for it through different measures such as ending up to 17 ministries to save around Rs300 billion annually.

“We will also end the subsidies of Rs1,500 billion the elite class is currently availing and use the money for the betterment of the lower class,” Bilawal said.

Having the general elections scheduled for February 8, Bilawal has been addressing public gatherings across the country, sparing not even his formers allies from criticism.

Answering a question, PPP chairman said the youth holds the lion’s share in the country’s population and it deserves young leadership to lead the country.

PPP’s manifesto features providing up to 300 free electricity units, green parks in every district to provide cheaper electricity, building green parks to provide electricity at a low cost, and establishing educational institutions following international standards.

The party has also promised free healthcare system to every district in Pakistan, constructing 3 million houses, addressing poverty by implementing additional programmes under the Benazir Income Support Programme, including means of transportation, employment, health, and education projects.

PPP also plans to implement Kisan card for farmers and labour card for the country’s labours and workers.

Facilities such as youth card, youth centers, digital libraries, vocational training for the youth, and initiation of a ‘Bhook Mitao’ programme have also been promised by the PPP.

Earlier, during an interview aired on Monday, the former foreign minister claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif was pressurising the “administration” to influence election results.

“The PML-N of today is no longer the party that signed the Charter of Democracy. It has deviated from the party whose slogan was ‘respect the vote’ and instead embodies a mentality reminiscent of the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI). Nawaz dreams of becoming Amirul Momineen,” he said.

To a question about alliance with the former ally PML-N after the polls, Bilawal said it was difficult for him to join hands with PML-N again, noting he would not accept any ministerial position if Nawaz Sharif returned to power after the elections.