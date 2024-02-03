Bilawal steps up criticism of ‘Takht-e-Lahore’

SHIKARPUR: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the burden of the battle for the “Takht-e-Lahore” is being borne by the people in the form of inflation, unemployment, and poverty.

He added that other parties want to divide the populace on the basis of religion, language, and sectarianism, while, “I want to serve the nation without discrimination.”

Addressing a big public rally here Friday, he said if there is any party that can solve the problems of the people, it is only his party. “I have prepared a People’s Economic Agreement, which is my 10-point agenda. I will fight unemployment, inflation, and poverty by becoming your Prime Minister.

Bilawal forging ‘third’ way in polarised country’s politics

These are ’the real problems of the people of Pakistan. The people of Pakistan want a government that can reduce inflation, which can provide employment to the youth, and the PPP has been fighting these problems for three generations, he said.

He said that after the 2018 elections, whether he was in the opposition or in the government, he represented the people’s voice. He said that except his party, all other parties are doing politics of hatred and division. “Old politicians have turned dissent into personal enmity. It is harming Pakistan; Pakistan’s economy is suffering.”

He said that some forces want to sow the seeds of politics of hatred and division in Sindh as well. “If you support me on February 8, I will bury the politics of hatred and division by becoming your prime minister.”

He appealed to the participants to make the PPP candidates Agha Siraj Durrani, Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Shehryar Mahar, Arif Khan Mahar, Mehboob Ali Khan Bijarani, and Mir Shabbir Bijarani successful in the elections, due next week.

