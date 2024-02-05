AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Pakistan

Nawaz pressurising ‘administration’ to influence polls: Bilawal

BR Web Desk Published February 5, 2024 Updated February 5, 2024 07:32pm

Former foreign minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Monday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif was pressurising “administration” to influence election results.

He made these remarks during an interview with Independent Urdu.

Bilawal also accused the caretaker government of being “biased” in favour of Nawaz.

“The PML-N of today is no longer the party that signed the Charter of Democracy. It has deviated from the party whose slogan was ‘respect the vote’ and instead embodies a mentality reminiscent of the Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI). Nawaz dreams of becoming Amirul Momineen.”

Will not join hands with PML-N

To a question about alliance with PML-N after polls, Bilawal said it was difficult for him to join hands with PML-N again, noting he would not accept any ministerial position if Nawaz Sharif returned to power after the February 8 elections.

“I will not become foreign minister if he comes to power again. I can’t participate in the same old politics,” he said, adding that if Nawaz broke away from the “politics of vengeance” and created a conducive environment for democracy, then he would support him.

“The PPP stands apart from the other major political parties, as they seem to be involved in a politics of hatred and division. We have no intention of aligning ourselves with that approach,” he remarked.

“It feels like having to choose between the devil and deep blue sea,” he said, adding that he hoped PPP was able to form its own government.

I’m best candidate to become prime minister

Bilawal lamented the worsening crises of poverty, inflation and the return of terrorism in the country, and insisted he was the best candidate to become prime minister at the moment as he had a solid grasp he has on multiple issues across the country.

“There is a widespread surge of hyperpartisanship and polarization throughout the country, and it’s crucial to overcome this discord. I am not only prepared for the premiership, but I believe I am the most qualified individual to address all these challenges,” the PPP Chair said.

He went on to say: “Our election campaign has been exceptional, and the public’s response has surpassed our expectations. We proudly assert that PPP is the sole political party in Pakistan that has campaigned in all four provinces.”

Bilawal has denounced the politics of violence and hatred throughout his election campaign. Addressing a rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, the PPP chairman said he wanted to end the politics of divide and bring the nation together.

Tweeting about the same, Bilawal thanked the people of Hyderabad and said people will no longer allow the agents of old politics to divide them.

“The Pakistan Peoples Party is the only political party that stands for all Pakistanis, regardless of ethnicity, religion, caste, or belief. Stand with us and vote Teer on 8th February and choose to end the politics of division, violence, and hate,” he wrote on X.

