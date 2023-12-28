Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

GARHI KHUDA BAKHSH, (Larkana): Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tabled his 10-point top priorities to the nation to deal with the challenges facing the country and provide relief to the people, and said that if these 10 points, included in the election manifesto of his party, are implemented, then the skyrocketed inflation, unemployment and poverty faced by the country can be solved to a large extent.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing his rivals, said that the PPP is not afraid of elections, rather it is ready to contest and, of course, determined to win.

According to the press release issued by media cell Bilawal House Karachi, the PPP Chairman, while addressing the historic public gathering held on the 16th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto here on Wednesday, said that the workers have given a message to the world by gathering in large numbers that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is alive.

“Some forces martyred Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto thinking that by doing so they would destroy the PPP, thereby suppressing the voice of the poor, farmers, workers, students and youth,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that at present, if any political party can save the country by confronting the challenges, it is only the PPP. He pointed out some of the important achievements of his party during the last 16 years and said that the restoration of the constitution in its original form, the autonomy of the provinces in the form of NFC award, the launch of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and the removal of the former dictator from power, are important achievements of the party.

“Today where Pakistan is standing, it is standing in difficulty and the people are suffering,” he said, adding that for the solution of these problems it is necessary that the PPP should come into power. “If Allah Almighty wills, and the people give us the opportunity, we will address public issues,” he vowed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while presenting the 10 top priorities included in his party’s election manifesto for the February 8 polls, said that if these points are implemented, the problems facing the country will be solved to a large extent.

He said that if his party wins the upcoming elections, his first priority will be to ensure that salaries in the country are doubled over the next five years. He said that due to unending loadshedding and heavy bills, people have become disgusted with the name of electricity.

Talking about his second priority, he said that green energy parks will be established at the district level and up to 300 units of the electricity will be provided free of cost to poor families. He stated that the third point of his ten-point agenda is to ensure the provision of quality education to the people across the country, while the fourth point is the provision of free world-class health facilities, and added: “just as we are providing free health facilities to the public through NICVD, Gambat Hospital, SIUT and JPMC in Sindh, we will extend the same program to every district of the country.”

He said that under ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar Program’, 3 million Pakka houses and their ownership rights will be provided to the homeless families across the country. He said that when the BISP was launched, the opponents used to make fun of it, but now the whole world believes that BISP is a revolutionary program. He announced that the BISP will be expanded and more focus will be placed on components like ‘Wasela-e-Rozgar’, ‘Wasela-e-Sehat’, and ‘Wasela-e-Taleem’.

Providing details about his ten-point agenda, the PPP Chairman said that Kisan Card will be issued, and through it the subsidy will be directly transferred to the pockets of the farmers instead of the mill owners, adding that the Benazir Mazdoor Card will be introduced for all the workers across the country.

He announced that through Youth Card, educated unemployed youth will be financially supported.

He said that youth centres will be established at the division level, and facilities like library, free Wi-Fi, space for cultural activities, vocational trainings, career counselling will be available in the said centres. He said that we will fight inflation through ‘Bhook Mittaao Program (hunger eradication programme)’.

