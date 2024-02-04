AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
BOP 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.58%)
DGKC 72.18 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.38%)
FCCL 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
GGL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.57%)
HBL 111.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.06%)
HUBC 113.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.7%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
KOSM 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
MLCF 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.84%)
OGDC 147.60 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.25%)
PAEL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.59%)
PIAA 10.94 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.62%)
PIBTL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.99%)
PPL 114.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.98%)
PTC 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.73%)
SEARL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.29%)
SNGP 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
SSGC 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.78%)
TPLP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.56%)
TRG 71.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (2.24%)
UNITY 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.23%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.17%)
BR100 6,455 Increased By 62.5 (0.98%)
BR30 22,757 Increased By 244.1 (1.08%)
KSE100 63,003 Increased By 609.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 21,328 Increased By 178.3 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-04

Court convicts IK, Bushra for ‘illegal’ marriage

Fazal Sher Published 04 Feb, 2024 03:01am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, awarded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi seven years’ imprisonment each for allegedly solemnizing nikkah during Bushra Bibi’s Iddat period.

The Civil Judge Qudratullah while announcing its 50-page reserved verdict said that complainant (Khawar Maneka former husband of Bushra Bibi) has been able to prove that the respondents (Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi) have gone through an unlawful marriage ceremony on January 1, 2018, with dishonest and fraudulent intention and as such has established the charge against the respondents for an offence within the meaning 496 PPC; therefore, both the respondents, i.e., Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi and Bushra Khan wife of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi, residents of Bani Gala, Islamabad are convicted for charges under the above preferred section of the law and as a consequence sentenced to seven years simple imprisonment each.

Court reserves verdict in Nikah case

It says that the evidence on record also proves that both the respondents acted fraudulently by establishing contacts with each other prior to solemnisation of fraudulent Nikkah on January 1, 2018 under the guise of spiritual healings.

They shall also be liable to pay fine of Rs500,000 each and in default of payment of such fine, shall undergo further imprisonment for a period of four months, it says. The judgment says that as they are in custody, warrant of commitment in this case is issued to Superintendent Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi, authorising and directing him to keep both the respondents in jail for undergoing the sentence awarded in this case.

Both Khan and Bushra Bibi were present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced.

The court reserved its verdict on Friday last after completion of the examination of four witnesses including the complainant and former husband of Bushra Bibi, Khawar Maneka, and Awn Chaudhry, Advisor to Prime Minister on Sports and Tourism, Mufti Saeed who solemnized the nikkah and Latif.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Imran Khan Bushra Bibi Civil Judge Qudratullah

Court convicts IK, Bushra for ‘illegal’ marriage

H1FY24: Govt collects Rs472.7bn PL

FPCCI supports restructuring plan

Caretakers to do only groundwork

Economic reforms under way: Shamshad

FBR restructuring: Body formed for critical tasks

CTBCM, wheeling charges: Power Div asked to consult with industry, stakeholders

Iddat case: PTI strongly reacts to verdict

Deal inked to outsource 7 KPT births to UAE entity

Licence-exempt use: Designation of 6 GHz band on the cards

Read more stories