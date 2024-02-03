FIA summons IK’s sister today

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, in an inquiry against her to appear before it on February 3.

The notice issued by the Cybercrime Reporting Centre of the FIA states that Aleema Khan is facing charges of intimidation, creating violence in society, and public fear through cyber systems.

The FIA summoned her for recording her statement.

The notice says that “in case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence.”

