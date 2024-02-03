AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-03

Ease of doing business: CM assures business leaders

Recorder Report Published 03 Feb, 2024 05:46am

LAHORE: Former LCCI presidents including Mian Nauman Kabir, Sohail Lashari, Mahmood Ghaznavi and Kh. Shahzad Nasir called on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office, to apprise him of the issues faced by the business community.

Assuring prompt resolution of their issues, the CM emphasized the establishment of business facilitation centers in various cities to enhance business activities. He underscored the importance of expeditiously issuing NOCs within a two-week timeframe, streamlining the process to improve the overall ease of doing business. The CM highlighted the convenience of having a single platform where over 100 NOCs can be obtained, incorporating both federal and provincial department counters.

The delegation praised the CM, Provincial Minister S.M. Tanvir and their team members for implementing impactful reforms that benefit the business community. They commended the chief minister's dedication to translating promises into tangible actions, acknowledging his swift and practical initiatives aimed at facilitating business operations.

