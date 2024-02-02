AIRLINK 59.95 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.9%)
ISPR says security forces have killed 24 terrorists in Balochistan’s Mach, Kolpur

  • In three-day long operations, four members of law enforcement agencies embraced martyrdom along with two innocent civilians, military's media wing adds
BR Web Desk Published February 2, 2024 Updated February 2, 2024 04:24pm

Pakistan security forces have killed at least 24 terrorists in the Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan province in last three days, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

“On night 29/30 January 2024, terrorists attacked Mach and Kolpur Complexes in Balochistan. Law Enforcement Agencies deputed on security offered stiff resistance and forced the attackers to repulse.” the Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) said.

Four soldiers, 2 civilians martyred; many terrorists killed

The militants were then hunted down in the ensuing sanitisation and clearance operations, which “have now been concluded after clearing and securing the area”, it added.

Shehzad Baloch, Attaullah, Salah Uddin, Abdul Wadood and Zeeshan were key terrorists among the killed, ISPR said.

“Identification process of remaining terrorists is in process.”

Security forces kill 12 more terrorists in Balochistan’s Mach

However, during intense exchange of fire, four members of the law enforcement agencies embraced martyrdom along with two innocent civilians, the military’s media wing stated.

“Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder to shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and stability in the country,” it said.

