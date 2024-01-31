Security forces kill 12 more terrorists in Balochistan’s Mach

Security forces on Wednesday killed 12 more terrorists in the clearance operation in Balochistan’s Mach city, taking the death toll of the killed terrorists to 21.

The clearance operation began a day earlier after security forces thwarted the terrorists’ attack killing nine terrorists.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), several terrorists, including suicide bombers, attacked complexes in Balochistan on 29 and 30 January, and the law enforcement agencies responded effectively.

Security forces in the vicinity were immediately mobilized to carry out the ensuing operation. Three terrorists were also injured in the clash.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, four brave soldiers of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom along with two innocent civilians.

The statement said that effective response by law enforcement agencies is a testament to their unrelenting resolve in the fight against terrorism.

According to the statement, Pakistan’s security forces stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other law enforcement agencies to maintain peace and stability.